DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 1,792,388 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792,388 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 1.0% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 1.41% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,018,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

