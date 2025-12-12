Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 369,266 Shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 369,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $1,037,637.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,930,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,362.54. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 230,815 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $620,892.35.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 399,919 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $1,067,783.73.

On Monday, November 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 178,501 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $446,252.50.

On Friday, November 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,121,499 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $2,803,747.50.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 700,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $2,009,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,300,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $3,731,000.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,350,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $6,223,500.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,300,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $5,330,000.00.

NYSE LDI opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $928.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.45.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.45 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on loanDepot from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.75 price target on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 622.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,620,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1,125.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,136 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,245 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 134.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,104,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

