DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,448,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,874,382 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 1.40% of CRH worth $867,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 225.0% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CRH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 899,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after acquiring an additional 262,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CRH by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRH from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

CRH Stock Up 1.5%

CRH stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.