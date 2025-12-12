Kristian Reich Sells 130,000 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 130,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,452.64. This represents a 64.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Kristian Reich sold 72,908 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,052,062.44.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 316,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

