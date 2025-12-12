DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,806,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,266,654 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.29% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $268,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after buying an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,599,000 after buying an additional 9,171,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1%

BMY stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

