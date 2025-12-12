DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $331.67 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,407 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.35% of Fiserv worth $331,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.20.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

