CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $1,809,220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GE Vernova by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,747 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after buying an additional 834,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 27th. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.54.

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of GEV opened at $704.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $731.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.