CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,962,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487,026 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for approximately 1.3% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.42% of CocaCola worth $1,270,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE KO opened at $69.13 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Get Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.