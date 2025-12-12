DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $820 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,368,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,347 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.22% of Johnson & Johnson worth $819,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,901,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,912,000 after acquiring an additional 114,977 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $11,490,000. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $209.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.30.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

