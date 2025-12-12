Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Stake Raised by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474,385 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.90% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $538,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $187.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

