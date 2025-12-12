On Holding AG $ONON Position Trimmed by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.21% of ON worth $68,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,794,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,388,000 after buying an additional 2,416,534 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,113,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,177,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ON by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,692,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 839,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ON by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

NYSE:ONON opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

