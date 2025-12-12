On Holding AG $ONON Position Trimmed by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2025

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONONFree Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.21% of ON worth $68,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,794,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,388,000 after buying an additional 2,416,534 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,113,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,177,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ON by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,692,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 839,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ON by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:ONON opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.