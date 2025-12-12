300,000 Shares in Icon Plc $ICLR Purchased by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,635,000. Icon accounts for approximately 4.1% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Icon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 83.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386,625 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Icon by 104.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 309,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners set a $220.00 target price on Icon in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised Icon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Icon from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

ICLR stock opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.03. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $228.29.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

