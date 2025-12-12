Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 151,138 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,138 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.28% of Comfort Systems USA worth $53,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total transaction of $5,033,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,454,778.68. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $1,024.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.64. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,036.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

