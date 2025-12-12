Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Holdings Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1,886.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,264 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $55,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $198.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $178.64 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.91.
View Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.