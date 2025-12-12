Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Holdings Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1,886.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,264 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $55,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $198.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $178.64 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.