Camber Capital Management LP Invests $31.20 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $31,197,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.9% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $336.54 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $304.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.21 and a 200-day moving average of $316.59.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

