Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $81.72 Million in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,722,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.92% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 100.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $305.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $262.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.55. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.96 and a 1 year high of $280.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

