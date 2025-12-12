Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.68% of Acuity worth $62,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acuity in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity by 3,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Acuity by 372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

Acuity Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AYI stock opened at $374.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.76. Acuity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $379.17. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,978.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,106.16. This represents a 42.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.