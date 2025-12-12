Engine Capital Management LP Invests $74.09 Million in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,504,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,088,000. Avantor accounts for about 15.6% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 0.81% of Avantor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,000. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James Financial cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Avantor Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE AVTR opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $23.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

