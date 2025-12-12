Engine Capital Management LP Has $22.94 Million Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,741 shares during the period. Light & Wonder makes up 4.8% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Light & Wonder worth $22,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth about $99,368,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 217,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,425,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,341,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $91.14 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.97 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

