Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 399,007 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,007 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.64% of MasTec worth $86,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MasTec by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 228.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasTec from $238.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average of $188.03. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $397,663.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,405.55. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,843 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

