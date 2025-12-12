Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $308,000 Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 338.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 273.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIPC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE BIPC opened at $46.69 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 384.0%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.