Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $81.91 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

