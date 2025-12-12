Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.