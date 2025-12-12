Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,203 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Grab by 21.5% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Grab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 184,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Grab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

Grab Price Performance

Grab stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 0.89. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.44 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.