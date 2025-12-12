Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 28,107 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,107 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,311,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,351,000 after acquiring an additional 206,311 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Masco by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Masco by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 155,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $82.18.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

