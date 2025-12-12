Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after buying an additional 2,310,008 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $633.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $620.03 and a 200 day moving average of $593.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

