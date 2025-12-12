Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5%

CVX opened at $150.70 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day moving average of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $303.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

