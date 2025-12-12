DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 224,583 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224,583 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.73% of Atmos Energy worth $181,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ATO opened at $166.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.58. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $737.48 million for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,098.55. This trade represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.