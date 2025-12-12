DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 15,258,285 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,258,285 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.22% of UBS Group worth $236,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $4,878,061,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448,219 shares during the period. Cevian Capital II GP LTD increased its holdings in UBS Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cevian Capital II GP LTD now owns 48,117,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,627,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,357,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,595,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,669 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in UBS Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,346,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,744 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

