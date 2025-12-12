Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,019,737 shares of company stock worth $79,290,765 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.