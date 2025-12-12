Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $150.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

