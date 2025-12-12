Natixis Reduces Stock Position in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Natixis cut its stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Penguin Solutions were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 19.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 156,361 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 12.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 122,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period.
Penguin Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ PENG opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Penguin Solutions Company Profile
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
