Ossiam Invests $630,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $240,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,354.91. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

