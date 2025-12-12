Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Holdings Cut by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 372.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.19.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.7%

Ross Stores stock opened at $183.15 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.73.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

