Natixis Buys New Shares in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Concentrix by 473.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 39.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 47.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Concentrix by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Concentrix Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.50. Concentrix Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.10). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 3.25%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,440. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,410 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.