Natixis Buys 22,636 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2,578.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE WPC opened at $65.39 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

