State Street Corp Purchases 460,747 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,159,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,747 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invitation Home worth $1,196,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invitation Home by 3,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.