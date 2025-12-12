Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) by 67,492.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,529 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the second quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE FLG opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.11. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

