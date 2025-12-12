Natixis Invests $2.10 Million in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,676,000 after acquiring an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,076.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,485,307.38. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,411 shares of company stock valued at $13,985,026. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,828.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,716.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,630.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

