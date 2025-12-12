Natixis Acquires 22,684 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Copart were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,063.0% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Copart by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

