Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Natixis boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,490.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 77.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:HRL opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

