905,500 Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. $NUVB Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 905,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVB. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 424.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 37,384 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $799,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,362 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,005,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.48. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 813.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,760. This represents a 89.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 320,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

