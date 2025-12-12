Natixis Takes $1.72 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 707.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 80.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 151.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE RNR opened at $270.06 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.00 and a 52 week high of $274.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.81.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.49 by $6.13. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $278.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.92.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

