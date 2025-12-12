Natixis Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Natixis bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 6,609,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,670,000 after buying an additional 4,852,250 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $156,653,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,795.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,533 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,540,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,332 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,272,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 209,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.