Natixis Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,349.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.82 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

