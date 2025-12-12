Winland Electronics (OTCMKTS:WELX) versus Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Winland Electronics (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Winland Electronics has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Winland Electronics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Winland Electronics and Canaan”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winland Electronics $4.98 million 3.65 $5.91 million $1.13 3.19 Canaan $269.32 million 1.28 -$249.75 million ($0.68) -1.36

Winland Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winland Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Winland Electronics and Canaan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland Electronics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Canaan 1 3 6 0 2.50

Canaan has a consensus target price of $2.96, indicating a potential upside of 220.74%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than Winland Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Winland Electronics and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland Electronics N/A N/A N/A Canaan -51.66% -71.85% -38.09%

Summary

Winland Electronics beats Canaan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winland Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.