Critical Contrast: Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) versus Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 7.10% 6.88% 0.55% Bank of South Carolina 23.42% 13.59% 1.14%

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $533.05 million 3.03 $77.47 million $1.49 23.66 Bank of South Carolina $21.16 million 4.02 $6.75 million $1.38 11.41

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Live Oak Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0.00

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Bank of South Carolina on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; financing for renewable energy application industry; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.