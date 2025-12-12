Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $227.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.1667.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Badger Meter stock opened at $182.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $256.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.70 and its 200 day moving average is $199.72.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

