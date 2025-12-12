State Street Corp Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,467,254 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,078,382 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $1,124,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 67.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $41.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

