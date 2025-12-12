VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,932,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,931 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,135,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $125,285.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,462.63. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Calys sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $242,952.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,189.14. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,839 shares of company stock worth $12,358,614. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $244.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average of $269.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.12 and a 52-week high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

